AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 38,262.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of ABCL opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.