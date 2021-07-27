UBS Group AG Has $107,000 Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 237.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.