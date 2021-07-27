Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $5,393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.84. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

