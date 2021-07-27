Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

