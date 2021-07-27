Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

