BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

