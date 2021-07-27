Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 544.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,726 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

