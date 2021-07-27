Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

