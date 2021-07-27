Seagen (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.86.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.