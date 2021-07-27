FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE FE opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

