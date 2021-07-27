UBS Group AG Has $110,000 Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Soliton were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soliton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.