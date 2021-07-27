Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 90,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,785 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $496,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

