Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,181 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

