Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Level One Bancorp worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

