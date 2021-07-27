Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With higher freight demand, Landstar’s business recovered from the coronavirus-led slump in the second half of 2020. The company’s truck transportation unit is benefiting from strong demand in the van truckload business. Driven by improved freight market conditions, the company outperformed expectations in second-quarter 2021. Both earnings per share and revenues bettered year over year. The company expects the uptick in freight environment to continue in the third quarter too. Landstar's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario are also praiseworthy. However, high costs may restrict the company’s bottom-line growth. Driver scarcity is an added woe for the company The year-over-year decline in current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is a bane as well.”

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.43.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.