Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,105 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.48.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

