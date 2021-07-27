Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

