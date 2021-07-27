Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

