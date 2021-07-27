Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. BioVie has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

