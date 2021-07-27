UBS Group AG Invests $102,000 in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59.

