UBS Group AG Invests $102,000 in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.