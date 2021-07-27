UBS Group AG Purchases New Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

GMBTU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.