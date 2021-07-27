UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.