UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3,985.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of MIDU stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $68.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.