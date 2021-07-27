Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$47,403.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,650,776.58.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.
Shares of REAL opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.86.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
