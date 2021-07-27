Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$47,403.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,650,776.58.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

Shares of REAL opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

