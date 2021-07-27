Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.15 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

VNE opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

