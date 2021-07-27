The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.67.

CLX stock opened at $185.62 on Monday. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

