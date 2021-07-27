Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $84.48 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

