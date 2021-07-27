Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,504 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,504 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $284,238.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $285,787.26.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

