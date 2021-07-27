BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Global Investors Fundamental Sells 630,915 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

