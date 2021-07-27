Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano Sells 75,000 Shares

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total transaction of 750,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,001,000.

CVE:RECO opened at 10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.66. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. has a 1-year low of 0.56 and a 1-year high of 13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

