Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 18,882 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.