JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.40 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

ETR SHL opened at €54.48 ($64.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €54.52 ($64.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.84.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

