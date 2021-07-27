JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.40 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €54.48 ($64.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €54.52 ($64.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.