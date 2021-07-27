Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,560 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $546,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $361,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $685.67 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $696.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.02. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.