Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $767.43 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,547,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,777 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $767,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

