Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,281 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $899,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $619.56 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

