Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,074,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,279,000 after buying an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,156,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,384,731,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 911,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,680.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,684.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

