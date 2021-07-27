Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY21 guidance at $21.97 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $529.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $533.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

