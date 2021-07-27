Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BY opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

