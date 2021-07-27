Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

