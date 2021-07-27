Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Better Choice stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.96. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

