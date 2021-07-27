Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,265,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

