Morgan Stanley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $36.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.99.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.65 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

