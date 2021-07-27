Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.44 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

6/14/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

