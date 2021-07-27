Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.25.

GWO opened at C$37.33 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$23.55 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

