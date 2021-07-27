Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.62 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.