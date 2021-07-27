Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $29.80 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

