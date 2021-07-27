B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.84 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

BMRRY stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

