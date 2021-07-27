Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $553.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

