Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

