New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.94 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,668,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

